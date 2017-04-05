

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Conservative Sen. Lynn Beyak says her party's decision to sanction her for comments about Canada's residential school history amounts to a threat to freedom of speech.

Beyak says in a statement that political correctness is stifling opinion and thoughtful conversation and that a silent majority of Canadians agree with her comments.

Early last month, in a speech focused on highlighting the need to track federal spending on indigenous issues, Beyak said "good deeds" came out of Canada's residential schools .

Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission spent six years examining the legacy of the government-funded, church-operated schools, infamous hotbeds of abuse and mistreatment that operated from the 1870s to 1996.

The comments touched off a firestorm inside and outside the upper chamber that divided her own caucus, which ultimately decided to remove her from the Senate committee on Aboriginal Peoples.

Beyak says in her statement that she believes this experience has revealed to her how difficult it is to have a "balanced, truthful discussion about all issues affecting Canadians."

