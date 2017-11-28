OTTAWA – The first-ever secret ballot vote of its kind got underway Tuesday morning in the House of Commons.

As the result of New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson’s appeal of a ruling on her private member’s bill, over the next two days MPs will participate in a historic secret ballot vote on whether her bill should be revived.

“I hope parliamentarians over the next two days will drop their ballot with a ‘yes’ on it,” said Malcolmson in the House of Commons foyer Tuesday morning.

Ahead of the vote getting underway, House Speaker Geoff Regan inspected the ballot box, and had a little fun, reaching his hand inside and declaring “no rabbits,” before turning it upside down and shaking it to show MPs that it was empty.

To vote, MPs will pick up their ballot, proceed to one of two polling booths behind the Speaker's chair to mark their vote, and deposit their ballot in a wooden box provided.

On Nov. 9, the Liberal majority on the House Affairs committee deemed her bill-- Bill C-352 on the abandonment of vessels-- "non-votable" because it deals with the same matters as a government bill that was introduced after hers. While the two bills deal with the same topic, they do not cover the exact same issues. Malcolmson argues the two pieces of legislation would be complementary.

MPs will weigh in, secretly, on whether they think the bill should be allowed to stand alongside the government version.

It's the first time in Canada’s history that the secret ballot method will be used to have MPs weigh in on a committee ruling on legislation.

Until now, secret balloting has only been used in the House to elect a Speaker.

The result will be revealed after the two days of voting. The NDP had asked that the Speaker, when revealing the results, release the number of votes for and against, and the names of the members who voted. However, Regan said no, citing the rules of the House and current precedent.