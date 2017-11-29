OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign.

"Bill Morneau has betrayed the trust of Canadians," Scheer told reporters in the House of Commons foyer on Wednesday.

The call for Morneau to step down comes amid continuing and contentious attacks from the opposition over his personal finances.

"This is the finance minister that refused to answer simple questions about his assets and who controlled them," Scheer said.

Morneau threatened to sue the Conservatives Tuesday, over their repeated allegations that he improperly sold off shares in Morneau Shepell. Morneau called the suggestion "absurd" and not based in fact. He urged them to make the allegation outside of the House of Commons, where MPs are not protected by parliamentary privilege.

