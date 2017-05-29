Rising to applause, the Conservative party’s freshly-minted leader Andrew Scheer took to the floor of the House of Commons Monday to attack the Liberal government’s policies towards young Canadians, middle-class families and the global fight against terrorism. The 38-year-old also managed to take digs at the 45-year-old prime minister’s age as well as his father’s legacy.

“When I was younger, I remember families like mine who had to deal with the disastrous policies of the 1970s,” Scheer, Canada’s new Opposition leader, said during question period Monday afternoon. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s late father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, governed Canada for much of that decade.

“In less than two years, this prime minister is clearly leading Canada in the same direction with irresponsible decisions, higher debt and higher taxes,” Scheer added. “As the prime minister is much older than me, he must remember this difficult time. Can the prime minister then please explain why his policies are hurting young people and all those that this government claims it’s helping?”

With Trudeau on an official visit to the Vatican and Italy Monday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau came to his government’s defence.

“Our plan is a plan that will help Canadians with high levels of growth,” Morneau said after wishing Scheer success in his new position. “The last prime minister is the best prime minister in six years. Lower unemployment -- lower unemployment than ten years ago. It’s important to continue with our plan.”

Scheer continued his offensive, criticizing the prime minister for hurting young Canadians and middle class families by raising taxes on everything from payrolls to bus passes.

“If the prime minister doesn’t think there’s something wrong, that shows just how out of touch he is,” Scheer declared. “Why can’t the prime minister understand that this high tax, high spending agenda hurts the very people that he claims to help?”

Morneau was quick to refute Scheer’s claims, citing recent middle class tax cuts and the success of programs like the Canada Child Benefit.

“We’ve seen 250,000 net new fulltime jobs in Canada,” Morneau added. “We know that our level of economic growth, in the last quarter, it’s been the best in six years. So, Mister Speaker, our program is working, it’s helping Canadians, and we look forward to continuing it.”

After persisting in his attack on the Liberals’ tax policies, Scheer switched to chastising the government’s commitment to defence spending and fighting ISIS.

“For no apparent reason, Canada’s contribution of surveillance aircraft [in Iraq] was quietly cut in half,” Scheer said. “And even though [the prime minister] was at NATO bragging about Canada’s commitments, the truth is that the Liberals are happy to let others do the heavy lifting when it comes to fighting radical terrorism.”

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan came to his government’s defence, touting its increased commitment to supplying ground forces and intelligence capabilities in Iraq to combat ISIS.

“The Manchester attacks prove that radical terrorism is a very real threat for Canada and its allies,” Scheer retorted. “Can [the prime minister] name…just one of our allies who agrees with our decision to leave the fight against ISIS?”

“We increased our contribution to the fight against ISIS,” Sajjan responded to jeers from across the aisle. “We’re making sure that we take the time to consult with our allies, to making sure that we have the right resources in place.”

During Scheer’s first appearance on the floor of the House of Commons since becoming the Conservative party’s new leader, the longstanding Saskatchewan MP showed that despite his amiable reputation as House Speaker between 2011 and 2015, he’ll have no reservations with taking the government to ask.