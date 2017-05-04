OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada is going to consider the case of Gerard Comeau, a man who was charged for buying beer in Quebec and taking it home to New Brunswick.

Comeau was charged in 2012 with importing 14 cases of beer and three bottles of liquor, which were cheaper to purchase in Quebec than in New Brunswick.

His lawyers argued the Constitution provides for free trade between the provinces. He won the initial case, as well as the appeal.

Lowering barriers to cross-border alcohol sales has been a contentious issue among the federal and provincial governments over the past few years. Most provinces have limits on how much residents can carry across their borders or how much they can have shipped to them. Producers have long complained it's harder to sell alcohol within Canada than across the border to the U.S. or to other countries.

Last summer, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec agreed to lower some barriers to their residents purchasing wine.

Last month, federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and his provincial counterparts unveiled a new Canada Free Trade Agreement that's expected to add billions of dollars to the economy. But the agreement left out alcohol, leaving it to a working group expected to report by July 1, 2018.

In 2012, Parliament passed a bill by Conservative MP Dan Albas to make it easier to buy wine across the country. Albas, who represents an Okanagan riding in British Columbia, successfully removed federal limits, but many provincial limits remain.