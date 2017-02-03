

CTVNews.ca Staff





Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose spent her holiday on a billionaire’s yacht while her colleagues blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for vacationing on the Aga Khan’s private island -- although Ambrose cleared her trip with the ethics commissioner.

Ambrose was on a yacht owned by oilsands financier and Calgary Flames co-owner Murray Edwards on Jan. 3-14 as it sailed around St. Barths and Saint Martin, iPolitics reported Friday night.

A spokesman for Ambrose confirmed the report in an email to CTV News.

“Ms. Ambrose has followed all rules that apply to her with respect to her holiday, and was open and transparent with the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, unlike the Prime Minister,” Mike Storeshaw said in an email.

“Ms. Ambrose paid for a flight on a charter to the holiday destination along with a number of friends, none of whom are public office holders. Ms. Ambrose discussed her holiday with the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, who verified that it was within the rules.”

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed last month that Trudeau, his family and a few friends vacationed on the Aga Khan's private island at the end of December. They also flew in his private helicopter.

Under the Conflict of Interest Act, ministers of the Crown are not allowed to “accept travel on non-commercial chartered or private aircraft for any purpose unless required in his or her capacity as a public office holder or in exceptional circumstances or with the prior approval of the (Conflict of Interest and Ethics) Commissioner.”