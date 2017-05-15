

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose will resign her seat in the House of Commons and leave federal politics at the end of June, CTV News has confirmed.

Don Martin, host of CTV’s Power Play, reported Monday that Ambrose will leave politics to pursue other opportunities, but her next career move was not immediately clear.

Ambrose is expected to make her announcement on Tuesday.

The next Conservative Party of Canada leader will be chosen at a convention in Toronto on May 27.

Ambrose was first elected an MP in 2004 and she held several cabinet positions in the Stephen Harper government. As interim Conservative leader, she has been credited with changing the face of the party after its 2015 election defeat.

The news also comes on the same day as Ambrose gained high-profile support for her bill that would provide sexual assault training for new federally appointed judges.

Erin O’Toole, an Ontario MP and CPC leadership candidate, issued a statement Monday thanking Ambrose for her “hard work and dedication.”

“Rona Ambrose has been an excellent interim leader and an important figure in the Conservative movement in the last decade,” O’Toole said. “I want to thank her for taking on the interim leadership following the election of 2015 and for her important work as one of our most senior Conservative cabinet ministers.”

News of Ambrose’s impending departure also prompted praise for her work from those outside her party, including the NDP’s Charlie Angus.

Canada's parliament will be a diminished place if @RonaAmbrose does decide to leave. She is a moral, fair and fiesty presence.Tons'o'respect — Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) May 15, 2017

