Rona Ambrose to join Washington think tank
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10:11AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10:16AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose will take on a new role at a Washington, D.C. think tank after leaving the House of Commons at the end of the June, capping off a 13-year career in federal politics.
The fellowship at the Wilson Center's Canada Institute was announced Tuesday morning. Ambrose will work out of the institute's D.C. office on Canada-U.S. trade issues.
"Ambrose will lead the Institute's efforts to convene U.S. and Canadian officials to explore the benefits of an integrated and competitive North American economy that is focused on job creation and prosperity," according to the release.
Previous fellows at the institute include Gary Doer, former Canadian Ambassador to the United States, who currently co-chairs the institute's advisory board, and Jim Prentice, a former Conservative environment minister.
David Jacobson, former U.S. ambassador to Canada, said in the news release that Ambrose "played an integral role in increasing our countries bilateral trade relationship," arguing "persuasively in favor of open markets and freer trade between our two great nations."
Ambrose said she's proud to join the institute "in order to promote policies that increase North American competitiveness and to continue my work advocating for greater trade liberalization between the United States and Canada."
