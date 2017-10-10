

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government says it’s reviewing a proposal to tax employee discounts as income based on the amount of money saved.

A spokesperson for Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier confirmed that her office is reviewing the proposal, which appears in the latest version of the tax folio from the Canada Revenue Agency.

“There have been no changes to the laws governing taxable benefits to retail employees,” Lebouthillier is quoted as saying in the statement. “I’m committed to ensuring that the Canada Revenue Agency better work with stakeholders when reviewing its interpretations of the Income Tax Act.”

Lebouthilier added that the goal of her office is to ensure it does not “impose additional administrative burdens on businesses.”

The proposed measure sparked a firestorm of criticism on Monday from Conservative critics and business leaders. Under the proposed change, employee discounts would be counted as income, and the value of that discount would need to be taxed at “equal to the fair market value of the merchandise purchased, less the amount paid by the employee.” Exceptions would only be made on discounts that are afforded to some members of the public at some point during the year.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre was among those who loudly condemned the proposal, accusing the Liberals of targeting “those who can least afford to pay more.”

Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt said the move would amount to “picking the pocket of minimum wage earners.”

Aaron Wudrick of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation called the proposal “a triumph of bureaucratic pettiness over common sense.”