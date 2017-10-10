

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government says it’s reviewing a Canada Revenue Agency guidance document that says employee discounts are now considered taxable benefits.

A spokesperson for Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier confirmed that her office is reviewing the document, which appears in the latest version of the tax folio from the Canada Revenue Agency.

“Our Government recognizes the important role that the retail sector and those working in it play in our communities and in our economy," Lebouthillier said in a statement Tuesday. "There have been no changes to the laws governing taxable benefits to retail employees. We are not targeting individuals working in retail.

"The Agency issued a guidance document to mainly provide assistance for employers and is committed to further clarifying the wording of the guidance to reflect this.”

In an earlier statement, Lebouthilier said the goal of her office is to ensure it does not “impose additional administrative burdens on businesses.”

The measure sparked a firestorm of criticism on Monday from Conservative critics and business leaders. The document says employee discounts would be counted as income, and the value of that discount would need to be taxed at “equal to the fair market value of the merchandise purchased, less the amount paid by the employee.” Exceptions would only be made on discounts that are afforded to some members of the public at some point during the year.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre was among those who loudly condemned the guidance, accusing the Liberals of targeting “those who can least afford to pay more.”

Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt said the move would amount to “picking the pocket of minimum wage earners.”

Aaron Wudrick of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation called the move “a triumph of bureaucratic pettiness over common sense.”