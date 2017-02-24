

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The man who once successfully harnessed populist sentiment in Canada into political success is warning of what's at stake if today's political leadership fails to do so.

Preston Manning, founder of the Reform party, says the greatest challenge facing political leaders is that people are becoming increasingly disenchanted with government, mainstream media and politics.

He says if there are manifestations of Trumpmania in Canada, the way to fend it off is not Trumphobia.

What leaders need to do, he says, is give voice to the underlying public concerns that fuel populism and connect with the grassroots energy which those concerns represent, to channel it into positive ends.

He says the key is to avoid and reject what he calls the "dark and repugnant" features that can accompany those sentiments.

Manning is addressing the annual conservative confab that bears his name, which he says is a venue to rejuvenate the conservative movement.