Reintroduce safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman
Ivan Zinger, Correctional Investigator of Canada, holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, to discuss issues in the 2016-2017 Annual Report of the Office of the Correctional Investigator. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 11:41AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal prison ombudsman says the Correctional Service of Canada should bring back its safe tattooing program.
In his annual report today, correctional investigator Ivan Zinger says tattooing behind bars often involves sharing and reusing dirty homemade equipment.
He says illicit tattooing has been associated with higher rates of hepatitis C and HIV among inmates.
In addition, there is often no safe means of disposing of used needles.
In 2005, the prison service began a pilot program involving tattoo rooms in six federal institutions.
Two years later, the then-Conservative government ended the program.