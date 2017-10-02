OTTAWA – This morning, Julie Payette was installed as the 29th Governor General of Canada. During a ceremony in the Senate chamber Payette, 53, spoke about her vision for her mandate, citing the importance of science and exploration.

The ceremony included remarks from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; a 21-gun salute; and several musical performances by artists of close personal significance to the new Governor General, including Ginette Reno singing O’Canada.