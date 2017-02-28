The Conservative leadership candidates debated in Edmonton tonight, but the highest profile contestant wasn’t there.

Celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary said he was skipping the debate because he didn’t like the 14-candidate format, but his opponents pointed out the debate was billed as bilingual, and O'Leary's French isn't thought to be good enough for him to respond to questions.

Instead, O'Leary held a "fireside chat" moderated by former Edmonton MP Tim Uppal.

Ontario MP Lisa Raitt, who among the leadership candidates has been one of O'Leary's most vocal critics, on Monday called him a chicken for missing the sold-out Edmonton event. Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer, another leadership contestant, tied O'Leary skipping the debate to Scheer accusing him of treating the leadership like a part-time job. Ontario MP and leadership candidate Erin O'Toole used an image from the movie Office Space in a meme telling O'Leary to show up for work.

We’ve got a full recap of the debate below.

