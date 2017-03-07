Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says an investigation into allegations an RCMP officer abused horses in the musical ride will also look at why people were allegedly too scared of reprisals to come forward.

Asked about those fears, Goodale told CTV News that would "obviously" be part of the examination into the allegations.

"There needs to be transparency and accountability within the force, and anything that runs contrary to that will be examined very carefully in the course of the investigation," Goodale said in Montreal on Tuesday, ahead of his speech at a conference on disaster risk reduction.

"This is a serious matter and it will be treated with the gravity that it deserves."

On Monday, CTV News revealed that Sgt. Maj. Marc Godue, who became an instructor with the musical ride in 1990 and was named riding master in 2014, was temporarily reassigned from the job at the end of December over allegations he abused the horses.

Supt. Mike Côté, the officer in charge of the Musical Ride, would not give any details about what specifically prompted the investigation into Godue’s alleged conduct because it could jeopardize the outcome.

"That review is still ongoing and it would be inappropriate to elaborate as to the details of that review," Cote said.

However, sources told CTV News that there was another review of Godue’s conduct before he was made the permanent riding master in 2014.

Sources told CTV News the allegations at the time included “beating a horse” so badly with a riding crop that it was bleeding in the belly area, punching horses and purposely “running a horse into a wall.”

In his remarks Tuesday, Goodale wouldn't comment on the investigation into the allegations against Godue.

"The process has a formal investigation attached to it. Obviously, on the surface, these allegations are very serious and they need to be treated seriously. That appears to be the manner in which the force is handling this matter, and it must be very thoroughly investigated, and the appropriate consequences will follow," Goodale said.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

