R.I. governor says Trudeau to attend governors' summit, PMO has not confirmed
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, centre, waves while seated next to R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, right, while attending swearing-in ceremonies Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 3:37PM EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she expects Justin Trudeau to meet with the U.S. governors at a summer summit in Rhode Island, but the Prime Minister's Office couldn't confirm his attendance.
The Democratic governor is hosting the three-day Providence summit of the National Governors Association. It begins July 13.
Raimondo said Wednesday that "Justin Trudeau is coming." Reporters expressed surprise and Raimondo said, "maybe I just made news."
Trudeau's office said the prime minister has been invited to the gathering of the bipartisan governors' group, but it couldn't yet confirm if he will attend.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk is planning to go.
Raimondo plans to ask governors in attendance to support the global Paris climate accord.
U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the pact.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Five Eyes stress sharing information to battle 'relentless' terrorist plots
- PM Trudeau blames opposition for electoral reform failure, budget deficit
- R.I. governor says Trudeau to attend governors' summit, PMO has not confirmed
- Feds fund mentorship network to support indigenous health researchers
- 'It's not right': Federal judge accuses government of chronic underfunding