Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard set to shuffle cabinet today
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard (left) speaks as New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant looks on at the closing news conference at the First Ministers meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 7:13AM EDT
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard will shuffle his cabinet this morning in a bid to give it a younger look ahead of next year's provincial election.
According to data compiled by The Canadian Press, more than a third of his cabinet ministers are over the age of 60 and only 19 per cent are under 50.
After 3 1/2 years in power since his election in 2014, Couillard is looking to do whatever he can to counter the opposition's claims that his Liberals are worn out.
The Liberals suffered a crushing defeat last week in a byelection in the former safe seat of Louis-Hebert.
The general election is set for next October.