Quebec premier lashes out at media over cabinet shuffle questions
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard responds to Opposition questions over former premier Jean Charest and Marc Bibeau, during question period at the legislature in Quebec City on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 4:10PM EDT
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard couldn't hide his frustration today about the seemingly unfavourable media coverage surrounding his cabinet shuffle.
Couillard wasn't having it as he was asked by reporters about why only one member of his previous cabinet was left off the new team announced Wednesday.
Rita de Santis was dropped from cabinet as Couillard added six new faces while tinkering with the responsibilities of nine other ministers.
He defended the choice, pushing the combination of youth and experience in the face of numerous worldwide challenges.
But the majority of the senior cabinet ministers -- education, justice, health, and finance among them -- all kept their posts.
Couillard lashed out at reporters asking him about the makeup of his cabinet, suggesting the media were out for blood.