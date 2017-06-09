

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The deputy head of the UN's refugee agency says today's political climate requires a new way of thinking -- and talking -- about refugee protection.

Kelly Clements is wrapping up a visit to Ottawa, where she made a pitch for Canada to increase the number of refugees it will resettle and to play a leading role in reshaping the global approach to resettlement.

Canadians are already engaged, as next week marks the inaugural meeting of the World Refugee Council, an organization based in Waterloo, Ont., and partly funded by the Canadian government, which seeks practical solutions to the global refugee crisis.

Clements says the discussion about the unprecedented numbers of people uprooted from their homes must move beyond high-level talks.

She says a solution to combating anti-refugee sentiment lies in having people make personal connections with immigrants and refugees to learn how they help enrich, not impoverish, communities.

Clements says better communication with asylum seekers themselves is also important and says she's offered the UN's help when it comes to the current influx of people illegally crossing the Canada-U.S. border to file asylum claims.