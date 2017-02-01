

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are investigating after someone hung a large banner over Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch’s constituency office, calling for her to resign and listing the names of the Quebec City mosque shooting victims.

A photo circulating on Twitter shows a large banner hanging from the roof of Leitch’s constituency office in Collingwood, Ont. on Wednesday morning, with the words “Hate puts us all at risk” written on top.

The names of the six victims of Sunday night’s shooting attack on a Quebec City mosque were listed in red, followed by “#NotMyMP” and “Resign Kellie Leitch” at the bottom of the banner.

Banner remembers victims of Quebec City mosque attack, calls out @KellieLeitch #NotMyMP pic.twitter.com/pLbzMgEiPS — Darren Puscas (@darrenpuscas) February 1, 2017

In a news release, the Ontario Provincial Police said that someone gained access to the rooftop of Leitch’s office and hung the banner some time overnight Tuesday.

“The banner has since been removed and no damage was caused to the property,” the OPP said.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time and further information will only be provided where the investigation permits.”

Leitch has been criticized for her immigration proposals, which include screening all potential newcomers for “Canadian values.”