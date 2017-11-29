OTTAWA -- The Prime Minister’s Office says it had no involvement in the "Justin Trudeau, My Canadian Boyfriend 2018" wall calendar, images of which you’ve likely seen swirling around social media.

The calendar, made by Universe Publishing, an imprint of Rizzoli publishing, is currently the No. 1 best seller in Amazon’s Canadian History category.

The calendar includes a photo of the prime minister for each month of the year, accompanied by cheesy phrases. Some of the photos are years-old, judging by the length of his hair, including the photo for July: Trudeau’s weigh-in ahead of his 2012 charity boxing match against Sen. Patrick Brazeau.

The quote with the weigh-in photo? "Justin’s views on 'gun' control align with my own."

For February: a photo of Trudeau cupping his hands in a heart shape in front of a pink background. The photo in the calendar was first posted by Pride Toronto to announce Trudeau’s historic appearance in 2016 as Canada’s first prime minister to participate in a pride parade.

And October? A shot of the prime minister jogging alongside Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in short shorts when he visited in 2016.

"We were not involved in any way," said Eleanore Catenaro, a spokesperson for Trudeau, in an email to CTV News.

Rizzoli publishing did not respond to a request for comment.

The publisher’s description of the calendar is: “A year-long celebration of dynamic, smart, compassionate, and sometimes sassy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.”

Social media users have been posting photos of the calendar in stores, prompting it to become a Twitter moment.

One review of the calendar on Amazon—written by “Liz”— was quite pleased with her purchase.

“My 94 year old mother has been referring to Justin Trudeau as her boyfriend ever since he became PM. In the 70s, she loved his dad, Pierre. This was a perfect gift for her. She was born and raised on the Canadian prairie, served in the WRENS (Women's Royal Canadian Navy) during WWII, moved to the States in 1947 to marry my dad, BUT she is full on Canadian at heart and actually gets very giddy about Justin. THANK YOU!” the reviewer wrote.