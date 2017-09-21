OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Speaking before other world leaders, Trudeau is expected to highlight Canada’s past, current, and future challenges when it comes to the nation’s history and relationship with Indigenous peoples, according to a Canadian Press report.

Trudeau is also expected to speak to Canada’s role as a co-operative partner and promote values his government has been promoting at home, including gender equality, climate change, and trade.

This is Trudeau’s second UNGA speech, after making his debut in 2016.

While at the UN, Trudeau is eyeing securing Canada a seat on the UN Security Council in 2021. On Wednesday, he met with heads of several UN nations, countries that could help Canada secure that seat.

