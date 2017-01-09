

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit Rideau Hall as early as Tuesday to announce his first major cabinet shuffle, just days before Donald Trump is inaugurated as U.S. president.

Stephane Dion may be on his way out of Global Affairs.

Dion has faced a number of controversies in his first year with the portfolio, including his handling of the $15-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia, his praiseworthy statements of Fidel Castro, and for remaining silent when China’s foreign minister scolded a Canadian reporter.

Dion recently criticized Trump’s views on climate change, stating that Canada will press the U.S. on how “the environment and the economy are going together now.”

Reports suggest his replacement could be International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, who helped finalize the Canada-European Union trade deal despite eleventh-hour opposition in Belgium. Freeland is an expert in Russia and that could come in handy at a time of shifting U.S.-Russia relations.

But Freeland could also be needed in her current role, with Trump promising to renegotiate NAFTA.

Employment Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk may also be shuffled. She already lost some of her duties during August’s mini cabinet shuffle.

Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef, who has faced widespread criticism for her treatment of a report into Canada’s voting system, may also be shuffled.

With a report from CTV’s Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier and files from The Canadian Press