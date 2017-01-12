PM Trudeau launches taxpayer-funded outreach tour
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:15AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:32PM EST
BROCKVILLE, Ont. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spent the morning taking selfies and making small talk on a whirlwind, taxpayer-funded outreach tour.
Trudeau is currently heading down Highway 401 to Kingston, Ont.
The prime minister has already visited a community restaurant in Ottawa, an aquarium in Brockville, Ont., which features fish native to the St. Lawrence River and the surrounding area, and a highway rest stop.
It's a schedule reminiscent of an election campaign.
Trudeau will hold town hall meetings later today in Kingston and Belleville.
The tour comes as his government attempts to fend off recent controversies including questions around a holiday in the Bahamas with the Aga Khan and cash-for-access fundraisers..
Trudeau's first stop is a coffee shop right next door to Conservative MP @PierrePoilievre's office, who just issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/Gk94cuddX7— Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) January 12, 2017
Prime Minister kicks off his meet-the-average-Canadian cross country tour in Manotick, about 30 mins outside of Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/011YybljUb— Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) January 12, 2017
