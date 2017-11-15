OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was interrupted by pipeline protesters at the UN peacekeeping summit in Vancouver Wednesday.

The protesters interjected during the prime minister’s media availability, criticizing Trudeau for approving the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Demonstrators expressed discontent with the Liberal government’s 2016 approval of the Trans Mountain expansion project, after pledging to be a government that lead on climate change and reconciliation.

"We are here as youth who are scared for our future because of climate change," one protester said.

Trudeau thanked the protesters for their activism and asked them to keep it up, as they were being removed by his protective detail.

"It’s great to see young people stepping forward and sharing their concerns and views. We certainly take those very seriously," Trudeau said.

-With files from CTV News' Mercedes Stephenson