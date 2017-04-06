PM travelling to New York to mark Women in the World summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a question and answer session with students at New York University in New York on Thursday, April 21, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 5:10AM EDT
NEW YORK, United States - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a day of events today in New York City.
He's meeting the CEO of YouTube and the new secretary general of the United Nations and doing three panel events before ending the day with a news conference.
The backdrop of the visit is the annual Women In The World Summit.
Trudeau starts the day with YouTube's Susan Wojicki before meeting with the UN's Antonio Guterres and taking part in an armchair chat with media executive Tina Brown.
It's the prime minister's fourth U.S. visit of 2017.
He's recently been to the White House, an energy conference in Houston, and a Canadian-themed Broadway play in the company of dignitaries including President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.
