OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is keeping mum on a reported $10 million settlement for Omar Khadr, a former child soldier who was detained in Guantanamo Bay and in Canadian prison for 10 years.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Tuesday, where he was meeting with Irish Taoiseach (the equivalent of a prime minister) Leo Varadkar, Trudeau didn't address the rumoured compensation amount or the reasoning behind it.

"There is a judicial process underway that has been underway for a number of years now and we are anticipating, like I think a number of people are, that that judicial process is coming to its conclusion," Trudeau said.

Khadr is suing the federal government for $20 million over abuses he suffered during his detention. Khadr was subjected to sleep deprivation and interrogated without counsel. He argues Canada was complicit in his detention.

If Khadr is compensated $10 million, that is close to what was provided to Maher Arar, a Syrian Canadian who was brutally tortured for a year after U.S. officials deported him to his birth country. Arar was cleared of any alleged terrorism ties. A federal inquiry led by former justice Dennis O'Connor found that bad information provided by the RCMP to American officials likely led to Arar's imprisonment.

Khadr was injured and captured in a 2002 firefight in Afghanistan, accused of throwing a grenade that killed American Sgt. Christopher Speer. He was 15 years old at the time, and became the youngest detainee held at Guantanamo Bay. He pleaded guilty in military court to throwing the grenade, and was convicted on a range of other offences. He was eventually transferred into Canadian custody, and released on bail in 2015 to live with his lawyer, Dennis Edney.

Shelly Whitman, executive director of the Romeo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative, says Canada didn't maintain international child protection standards in Khadr's case.

"It seems that it's taken a long time to learn those lessons, but there have been lessons learned," she said of the reported settlement.