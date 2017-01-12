

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Conservatives and the NDP are accusing Justin Trudeau of breaking the Conflict of Interest Act, after the prime minister admitted Thursday to using a private helicopter to reach the island of a billionaire whose foundation has done business with the federal government.

Trudeau told reporters gathered in Kingston, Ont., that he accepted an offer from the Aga Khan to have him transported to Bell Island in a helicopter. When pressed on the possible conflict of interest, Trudeau said: “We don’t see an issue.”

Under the Conflict of Interest Act, ministers of the Crown are not allowed to “accept travel on non-commercial chartered or private aircraft for any purpose unless required in his or her capacity as a public office holder or in exceptional circumstances or with the prior approval of the (Conflict of Interest and Ethics) Commissioner.”

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said Thursday that Trudeau had “broken the law” because the Conflict of Interest Act “clearly forbids the Prime Minister and his Ministers from taking trips on private aircraft for non-government purposes.”

“He claims that this was a family vacation and not government work,” Mulcair added, according to a statement. “These were not exceptional circumstances and therefore cannot excuse the use of a private helicopter. This is a clear conflict of interest and it’s worrisome that the prime minister has been so evasive about the specifics of this trip.”

The Conservative Party issued a statement on Twitter that said the “Conflict of Interest Act is clear” and that Trudeau “admitted to breaking the rules.”

The Trudeaus have already faced controversy for their vacation to Nassau, Bahamas over the New Year holiday, because they flew in a taxpayer-funded government jet and initially refused to tell reporters where they had gone.

In addition to the questions about whether this is a breach of the Conflict of Interest Act, the helicopter travel may break Trudeau’s own ethics guidelines. Those guidelines forbid the use of sponsored travel in private aircraft except for exceptional circumstances and only with the prior approval of the ethics commissioner.

Trudeau told reporters that he is happy to any “answer questions” that conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson “may have."

Conservative Leadership Candidate Andrew Scheer called on Dawson earlier this week to examine whether Trudeau’s stay on the Aga Khan’s island was a violation of the act.

The Aga Khan is the spiritual leader of the world's Ismaili Muslims. The Aga Khan Foundation of Canada receives tens of millions of dollars a year from Canada for development work.

With a report from CTV’s Omar Sachedina in Kingston, Ont. and files from The Canadian Press