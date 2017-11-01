Parti Quebecois members celebrate Rene Levesque on 30th anniversary of his death
Quebec Premier Rene Levesque tries to hush supporters at a Parti Quebecois rally in Montreal, Nov.15, 1976, following his party's victory in the provincial election. The PQ victory led to the landmark Charter of the French Language, more commonly known as Bill 101, which became law on Aug. 26, 1977. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Files
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 3:14PM EDT
QUEBEC - Parti Quebecois caucus members have paid tribute to party co-founder Rene Levesque on the 30th anniversary of his death.
Levesque became premier in 1976 and was re-elected in 1981 before stepping down four years later.
PQ Leader Jean-Francois Lisee and other caucus members attended a ceremony today in front of a statue of Levesque that stands near the national assembly in Quebec City.
Lisee praised Levesque for what he called his determination and extraordinary political will.
The former premier died of a massive heart attack on Nov. 1, 1987, at the age of 65.
����Les députés du PQ ont commémoré ce midi le 30e anniversaire du décès de René Lévesque #PolQc pic.twitter.com/vIPp48nayw— Parti Québécois (@partiquebecois) November 1, 2017