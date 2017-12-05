

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Supreme Court nominee Sheilah Martin says delving into the abuse, isolation and loneliness suffered by residential school pupils reinforced for her the importance of learning about the lives of others.

As a lawyer and academic, Martin was part of a team working on redress for harm experienced by tens of thousands of Indigenous children at residential schools.

Martin is participating today in a special question-and-answer session today with the House of Commons justice committee and the Senate legal and constitutional affairs committee, as well as representatives of the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party.

University of Ottawa law professor Francois Larocque, moderator of the session, bills it as a chance to get to know Martin better, not a cross-examination.

Larocque says parliamentarians have an opportunity to ensure Martin "has the proverbial right stuff" to sit on Canada's highest court following her nomination by the prime minister last week.

He warns that Martin cannot comment on matters that might come before the court, nor cases she has presided over.