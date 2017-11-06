OTTAWA – It was 150 years ago today that Canadian Parliament met for the first time.

Earlier today, current House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan was joined by former speakers and prime ministers John Turner, Joe Clark, Brian Mulroney and Paul Martin to mark the occasion.

This afternoon, MPs from each party will be giving special speeches in the House of Commons about the anniversary.

The first sitting day

The archived first volume of parliamentary debates offers a glimpse into what that first day was like 150 years ago.

On Nov. 6, 1867, the Parliament met at 3 p.m. No substantive policy was debated that first day, as the first order of business—as is still the case today—was to name a Speaker.

The "honourable gentlemen and gentlemen of the House of Commons" MPs were summoned to the Senate and told by the Speaker that the Governor General insisted the House name its own Speaker before proceeding.

With this instruction, MPs left the Senate, and once back in the Commons, Prime Minister John A. Macdonald got things rolling, nominating West Northumberland, Ont. MP James Cockburn to be the Speaker. Sir George Etienne Cartier seconded the motion.

However, Joseph Dufresne, the MP for Montcalm, Que. quickly took issue with the fact that the nominee couldn’t speak French.

Despite this, the motion went forward and Cockburn was unanimously elected Speaker. Cockburn thanked his colleagues and pledged impartiality.

At this time, Macdonald moved to adjourn the House until half-past two the next day, when work would begin on forming a committee of men from both sides to create the rules that govern the House, taking into consideration successful practices from other parliaments.

180 ridings, four provinces

In 1867, there were 180 ridings represented in the House of Commons, split among the first four provinces to join confederation. New Brunswick had 15 ridings, Nova Scotia had 18, there were 82 in Ontario, and 65 ridings in Quebec.

There were 14 members of Macdonald’s first cabinet, including Cartier who was the "minister of militia and defence," and Hector Louis Langevin who was "superintendent general of Indian affairs."

The first session lasted about a year and was the longest session of Parliament until 1903. The session was split in two parts, from Nov. 6 to Dec. 21, and March 15 to May 22.

Between 1867 and 1874 the debates were not officially reported. It was an initiative 100 years later to pull together the first Hansard, the traditional name of parliamentary debate transcripts. Before 1875 it was up to newspapers to report on the goings-on, which was done with mixed success, and varying brevity.

Among those that pushed in the decade prior to have the debates recorded consistently was Alexander Mackenzie. In the research done to compile the first debates, it notes that Dufresne, the same Quebec MP that took issue with the Speaker’s French, noted that the best defence against long speeches would be verbatim reporting, a comment that is said to have generated laughter and dissolved discussions that day.