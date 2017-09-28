

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada’s third longest-serving Governor General said goodbye to the office he called home for more than seven years.

David Johnston assumed the role as Canada’s 28th Governor General in 2010 and on Thursday, had his last day as the Queen’s representative in Canada.

“Serving as Governor General is a responsibility I have cherished for the past seven years,” he said Thursday.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to give back to the country I love so much.”

During his term, Johnston, 76, oversaw more than 600 events, attended 330 military events and has delivered more than 1,400 speeches.

“(Johnston) sought to be challenged and taught by his fellow citizens,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a goodbye speech for Johnston on Thursday.

“He connected in a deeply meaningful way with many of the people he chose to serve, to fulfill his responsibility to them.”

Julie Payette, a former astronaut with the Canadian Space Agency, will assume the role on Oct. 2.

In addition to Canada’s two official languages, Payette can also speak Spanish, Italian, German and Russian. She is actively involved with a number of causes, including Drug Free Kids and the Trans Canada Trail.

The role of the governor general is to be the Queen’s representative to Canada. They are in charge of making sure Canada has a stable government, swearing in a new prime minister and signing legislation, among other duties.