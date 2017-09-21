

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government is appealing a court decision that handed Canadian citizenship back to the Toronto-born son of Russian spies after it was revoked by Ottawa.

In asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear the case, the government says the "absurd result" of the Federal Court of Appeal's decision should not be allowed to stand.

It likely will be several weeks before the Supreme Court decides whether to hear the case about citizenship eligibility.

In June, the appeal court ruled in Alexander Vavilov's favour -- the latest turn in a long-running spy saga brimming with international intrigue.

Vavilov was born in 1994 as Alexander Philip Anthony Foley to Donald Heathfield and Tracey Ann Foley.

The parents were arrested six years later in the United States and indicted on charges of conspiring to act as secret agents on behalf of Moscow.