Ontario, Quebec reach health deals with feds
Health Minister Jane Philpott in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 8, 2015. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 11:02AM EST
OTTAWA -- Provincial and federal sources say Ottawa and Quebec have reached health agreements with Ontario after months of negotiations.
No immediate deals were immediately available, but the deals come on the heels of an arrangement reached last month with British Columbia.
That deal included $1.4 billion in health-funding over a 10-year period.
Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott has advocated for targeted money in home care and mental health, stressing this is needed to ensure the areas are prioritized.
Late last year, provinces and territories turned down an offer after Ottawa offered $11 billion over 10 years for home care and mental health, as well as $544 million over five years for prescription drug and innovation initiatives.
Since then, Ottawa has signed a number of bilateral deals with provinces, but Alberta and Manitoba remain holdouts
