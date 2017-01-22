Ontario premier writes open letter criticizing Kevin O'Leary's policies, comments
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne delivers her speech during a signing ceremony at the COP21, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Monday, Dec. 7, 2015 in Le Bourget, north of Paris. (Christophe Ena / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 1:55PM EST
Ontario's Liberal premier has written an open letter to newly announced candidate for Conservative leadership Kevin O'Leary criticizing his proposed policies and comments he made about Ontario's auto sector.
Kathleen Wynne wrote that she thinks O'Leary believes the government's role should be to serve "society's most well-off," based on policies he's outlined thus far.
O'Leary announced that he's running for Conservative leadership last week.
Wynne wrote the letter in response to comments she said O'Leary made to media, though she didn't give specifics about which media outlets.
She said O'Leary was "inaccurate on just about every count" when he told media that Ontario falls behind Michigan when it comes to investment in the auto sector.
She closed off the letter by welcoming the former "Dragon's Den" and current "Shark Tank" star to the political arena.
"I respect anyone who is willing to enter the den," she wrote.
