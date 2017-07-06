

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government quietly paid Omar Khadr a $10.5-million settlement earlier this week for abuses he suffered during his nearly 10-year detention in Guantanamo Bay, according to the Globe and Mail.

An unnamed source tells the Globe, the settlement was paid out on Wednesday and it was cashed immediately.

Khadr’s lawyer told CTV News earlier this week that he was “upset” over the reports of a settlement and would not confirm any details of the mediation talks between his client and the Canadian government.

"It's inappropriate that the information was leaked to the press," lawyer John Phillips told CTV’s Kevin Gallagher on Wednesday.

Khadr launched a lawsuit in 2004 against the federal government for $20 million over his time spent in Guantanamo Bay as a teenager. The Supreme Court of Canada found federal government officials complicit in Khadr's mistreatment in the U.S. military prison.

Khadr was convicted of several terror offences in a U.S. military court after he pleaded guilty to throwing a grenade that killed Sgt. Christopher Speer in Afghanistan. Khadr was 15 at the time.

Advocates argue that Khadr was a child soldier and he should have been treated as a minor.

In 2015, Speer's widow was awarded US$134.2 million in a U.S. court ruling against Khadr.

She's since filed an application for an injunction so any money awarded to Khadr will go to her and Sgt. Layne Morris, who was blinded by the same grenade. She's also asking the court to make the U.S. court's award enforceable in Canada.

On Wednesday, Don Winder, a lawyer for Tabitha Speer, declined to comment on the application or the reported settlement.

This payout circumvents the injunction, according to the Globe and Mail report.

With files from CTV’s Laura Payton