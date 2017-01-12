

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Kevin O'Leary says an exploratory committee has "identified a path to victory" for him in the race for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

O'Leary, the celebrity investor and chair of O'Leary Financial Group, has been flirting with the possibility of a leadership bid for several months, but has yet to formally throw his hat in the ring as a contender for the job. Most of his potential competitors have already declared their intentions and participated in party debates at this point.

"There is a yearning for someone who is not a career politician," Mike Coates, chair of the exploratory committee and a conservative strategist, wrote in the report Thursday. "As a proud Canadian businessman, O'Leary will offer real leadership to jumpstart the economy and create growth."

O'Leary will "take a few days" to consider the committee's recommendations, according to his spokesperson.

O'Leary acknowledged the report in a video posted on Facebook Thursday. "When you get involved in politics, it's a tough road," he said. "You don't want to do it unless you think there's a high probability of success."