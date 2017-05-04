

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is defending his decision to reinstate his communications director who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in 2014.

At a campaign stop in Halifax today, McNeil said Kyley Harris deserved "a second chance" after being handed a conditional discharge for striking a woman in the face during a domestic argument on May 9, 2014.

Harris was a spokesman for McNeil at the time, but was fired after waiting four days to tell the government he was facing an assault charge.

Harris was hired back in 2015 to do research in the Liberal caucus office and is now listed as director of communications for the central campaign in the runup to the provincial vote on May 30.

The matter resurfaced after federal Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose posted a tweet Wednesday saying his re-hiring sends a "terrible message," and that Liberal leaders "need to walk the talk on violence against women."

Nova Scotia Tory Leader Jamie Baillie said today McNeil has exercised poor judgment in putting Harris in a position of influence.

"When the premier chooses to re-employ a person who pled guilty to a domestic assault I have to question his judgment. I think it shows poor judgment," Baillie said. "It sends a terrible message to victims of domestic assault, men and women, who feel the system of government isn't there for them."

In response, McNeil said he was proud of his party's record on supporting victims of domestic violence, but that people shouldn't be held back because of their past actions.

"People deserve a second chance and Mr. Harris is one of those Nova Scotians," he said, while dismissing Ambrose's remarks. "As far as the national leader's comments, that's her comment."