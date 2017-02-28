

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she expects to meet Wednesday with members of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Notley says details will be made available once meetings are confirmed.

She says her message will include reinforcing the importance of cross-border trade between Alberta and the United States.

Notley has already met with members of the Heritage Foundation, an influential conservative Washington think tank viewed as a key policy influencer on the Trump administration.

She says the meeting helped her get a better sense of the Trump government's viewpoint as it deliberates issues affecting Canada, including whether to impose a border tax.

The premier has also met with the governor and two senators from Montana, a key Alberta trading partner.