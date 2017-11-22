

CTVNews.ca Staff





NDP MP Niki Ashton is showing her Lego love on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the former NDP leadership candidate tweeted a photo of herself with her newborn twins on Parliament Hill alongside an image of their Lego likenesses.

“Just as @PoliLego predicted!” the new mother wrote. “Thrilled to bring my little ones to Parliament Hill, to meet friends and colleagues and to strengthen the struggle for a better future for the next generation.”

@PoliLego is a Canadian Twitter account that posts images of politicians as little, grinning Lego figurines. Highlights include a Lego mockup of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Rolling Stone magazine cover, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan armed with an assault rifle in Afghanistan, and U.S. President Donald Trump staring at a solar eclipse.