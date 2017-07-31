

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's finance minister has resigned suddenly.

Cathy Bennett says in a statement she is quitting "for numerous personal reasons," effective today.

She says she will continue on as the Liberal member for Windsor Lake.

Bennett, the chief architect of the government's financial recovery plan and heavy tax measures, says she held the job with great pride.

Bennett was also Treasury Board president, and in charge of the negotiations with the public service on a new contract.

Last December, Bennett spoke out about cyberbullying, telling reporters she had faced body shaming, death threats and suggestions that she kill herself.