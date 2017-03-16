Federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau is imposing new restrictions on all recreational drone users in Canada, severely limiting the use of unmanned aerial vehicles near people, animals, buildings and airports.

Garneau says the new measures are meant to curb the number of near-misses between drones and commercial aircraft, which have more than tripled from 2014 to 2016.

Under the new restrictions, which are effective immediately, recreational drone pilots are prohibited from flying their UAVs higher than 90 metres, within 75 metres of buildings, animals or people, or within nine kilometres of an airport. Night flights are also prohibited under the new restriction, which promises a fine of up to $3,000.

Recreational users are also required to include their name, address and phone number with their drones.

"The majority of these recreational users are new and inexperienced," Garneau said at a news conference in Toronto, at Billy Bishop Airport. "I'm sure they want to do the right thing, but they may not understand the potential safety risks of operating a drone."

Garneau says he is imposing the new measures under the Aeronautical Act, which allows him to take action "when there is a significant risk to aviation."

Transport Canada says there were 148 reported incidents involving drones in 2016. That's up from 85 incidents in 2015, and 41 incidents in 2014.

Garneau says the consequences could be disastrous if one of these encounters results in a collision between a drone and an aircraft. "We need to do everything in our power to stop this from happening," he said.

The new regulations could make it difficult for amateur drone pilots to fly their aircraft in populated areas, or even at parks where other people are around.

The new measures do not apply to commercial drone pilots or users at Model Aeronautics Association of Canada-sanctioned sites and events.

Under current legislation, drone pilots require a special flight operating certificate to use the aircraft for commercial, academic or research purposes.

The new restrictions sparked a wave of enthusiasm from those in the airline industry, while amateur drone pilots were not so happy.

