

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government's policies are starting to pay off for Canadians and he doesn't need to reset the agenda with a new speech from the throne this fall.

Trudeau was speaking to reporters Thursday after announcing former astronaut Julie Payette will become Canada's next Governor General this fall.

However he won't immediately assign her the task of reading a throne speech, as Trudeau says there is simply no need for one at this point.

He said recent good economic news shows the Liberal vision is having an impact, from the Canada Child Benefit to higher taxes on the wealthy and investments in infrastructure, science and skills training.

There had been some speculation Trudeau would shuffle his cabinet over the summer and then prorogue Parliament this fall to reset the agenda as his government enters the second half of its four-year mandate.

Trudeau said this afternoon there is no need for a reset because the approach taken already is working.