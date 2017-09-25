

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- New federal directives limit -- but don't totally forbid -- Canada's national police, spy and border agencies from using information that was likely extracted through torture.

It means the RCMP, Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Canada Border Services Agency could use torture-tainted information with the aim of stopping a terrorist attack.

However, the directives released Monday prohibit disclosing or requesting information from a foreign agency such as a police or intelligence service when there's a serious risk that doing so could result in someone being abused.

The directives are revised versions of instructions issued by the previous Conservative government.

Several human rights groups and the federal NDP had called on the Liberals to repeal those instructions because they effectively condoned torture.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said early last year the ministerial directives raised troubling issues.

The revised versions forbid the three security agencies from disclosing or requesting information when doing so would result in a "substantial risk" of torture that could not be managed through assurances from a foreign government.

They also prohibit use of information likely obtained through abuse to prevent risks to property.

However, the directives leave the door open to using information gleaned through torture "to prevent loss of life or significant personal injury."

NDP public safety critic Matthew Dube said Monday the new instructions amount to only "a semantic change."

"Despite saying the right things, this directive still allows the use of information obtained under torture in certain instances with a very low threshold of accountability," Dube said.

"This does nothing to ensure public safety because information obtained through torture is unreliable."