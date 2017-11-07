OTTAWA – The federal government has introduced legislation aimed at improving the way federally regulated workplaces, including the public service and political staff on Parliament Hill, approach and respond to incidents of harassment and sexual violence at work.

The bill aims to establish a single approach to replace the "patchwork" of current standards and policies that protect federal employees, the government says. It sets out actions employers have to take when complaints are made, and gives employees options for resolution processes or third-party investigations.

Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patty Hajdu tabled Bill C-65 on Tuesday. If passed, the bill would amend the Canada Labour Code, the Parliamentary Employment and Staff Relations Act, and the Budget Implementation Act 2017, No. 1.

The bill's new requirements for employers would include a harassment and violence prevention policy; when an employee makes a complaint, investigate, record, and report it; attempt to resolve the situation or if unable, bring an independent investigator; and offer support and privacy protections to those who report being impacted by harassment or violence at work. The process will exist outside of any law enforcement action.

The new law will apply to any federally regulated workplaces, including Crown corporations, airlines, banking, and telecommunications agencies. It also applies to the federal public service and staff on Parliament Hill, including House of Commons and Senate staff, as well as staff in ministers' offices.

Bill C-65 also opens up the option for complainants who are unhappy with the way their case has been managed, to complain to the federal labour minister, who will have the power to intervene.

It is the first time the government has moved from policy to legislation to tackle workplace harassment and sexual violence, Hajdu told reporters Tuesday, though she said legislation alone won't eradicate the problem.

The rules span from addressing workplace teasing and bullying, to incidents of sexual assault. Though the bill does not spell out specific actions for employees who are reported on for harassing or assaulting a colleague, the government says there will be sanctions for employers that don't create a safe workplace, including the removal of an employee and monetary penalties. Spot check investigations into workplaces will also occur.

The inclusion of political staff on Parliament Hill is also a new space the federal government is seeking to legislate, though federal politics has not been immune to cases of workplace harassment and assault. The most recent example being this summer when a young female staffer came forward with allegations that MP Darshan Kang sexually harassed her. Kang denied the allegations, but removed himself from the Liberal caucus in August.

Hajdu says Parliament is “an environment ripe for harassment and sexual violence.”

“There are industries and sectors that are much more prone to experience sexual harassment and violence, and they are industries where, for example they are male dominated… The evidence also shows that when workplaces where there is a distinct power imbalance… it creates a propensity for sexual harassment and violence,” Hadju said.

The implementation of and potential for public reports on this new approach is contingent on regulations that will be drafted once the bill passes.

The government was not able to provide details on the resources they say are coming to fund this new policy. In addition to the legislation, the government says it'll be setting up a 1-800 number for employees to get help with the complain process, as well as launching an awareness campaign.

Government officials said the new policy will apply to approximately eight per cent of Canadian employees.

A federal survey on harassment and sexual violence in the workplace released last week, showed that three-quarters of respondents reported harassment, sexual harassment or violence. It also noted that two-fifths of those incidents were never dealt with.

Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef said the ongoing social conversation around high-profile cases of sexual violence in the workplace and things like the #MeToo campaign has created a momentum that the government wants to get behind. She said these cases show that more accountability is needed, and the government should play a leadership role.