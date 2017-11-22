NDP's Niki Ashton shows Lego love on Twitter
NDP MP Niki Ashton's Lego likeness is seen in this Aug. 23, 2017 tweet from @PoliLego. (PoliLego/Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 9:27PM EST
NDP MP Niki Ashton is showing her Lego love on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the former NDP leadership candidate tweeted a photo of herself with her newborn twins on Parliament Hill alongside an image of their Lego likenesses.
“Just as @PoliLego predicted!” the new mother wrote. “Thrilled to bring my little ones to Parliament Hill, to meet friends and colleagues and to strengthen the struggle for a better future for the next generation.”
@PoliLego is a Canadian Twitter account that posts images of politicians as little, grinning Lego figurines. Highlights include a Lego mockup of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Rolling Stone magazine cover, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan armed with an assault rifle in Afghanistan, and U.S. President Donald Trump staring at a solar eclipse.
Just as @PoliLego predicted! Thrilled to bring my little ones to Parliament Hill, to meet friends and colleagues and to strengthen the struggle for a better future for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/zm8bcaRiAb— Niki Ashton (@nikiashton) November 22, 2017