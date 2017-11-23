OTTAWA – A New Democrat MP has successfully appealed a ruling on her bill that will see members of Parliament participate in a historic secret ballot vote.

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson’s private member’s bill was deemed “non-voteable” by a committee, essentially leaving it dead in the water.

But she decided to pursue a never-before-used procedural tool to bring it back to life, and House Speaker Geoff Regan ruled in favour of her bid Thursday.

MPs will now vote in Parliament’s first-ever secret ballot on whether they agree with the committee’s ruling on the bill. The vote will take next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The secret ballot will let each MP vote, privately, outside the confines of a whipped vote. Typically the government requires its MPs vote with the party line on major policy and platform commitments.

It's the first time in Canada’s history that the secret ballot method will be used.

"We look forward to this new procedure going forward," Regan said in the House.

Malcolmson thanked the Speaker for ruling in her favour. “I look forward and encourage all members to participate in this act of democracy,” said Malcolmson in the House.

On Nov. 9, the Liberal majority on the House Affairs committee deemed her bill "non-voteable" because it deals with the same topic as a government bill that was introduced after hers. While the two bills deal with the same topic, they do not cover the exact same issues.

Malcolmson's bill, Bill C-352 on the abandonment of vessels was introduced in April.

The government bill, Bill C-64, the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act, was tabled by Transport Minister Marc Garneau in October.

Malcolmson believes her bill fills gaps left by the government’s legislation and thinks they could coexist to better address the issue of shipwrecked boats on Canadian shores.

"This is about MPs’ right to present legislation in Parliament," said NDP House Leader Peter Julian in a statement.