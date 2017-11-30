OTTAWA – The NDP MP, who prompted the first-ever secret ballot vote of its kind, has lost her bid to have her private member’s bill revived.

Responding to the result in the foyer of the House of Commons, Malcolmson told reporters that she was disappointed by the outcome because she still thinks her legislation would fill gaps left unaddressed in the government’s version of the bill and thinks they could have coexisted to better address the issue of shipwrecked boats on Canadian shores.

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan informed MPs on Thursday morning of the result of the two-day ballot. The secret ballot vote meant that each MP voted freely, and in private, as opposed to the typical standing votes in the House.

New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson had launched the historic appeal on a ruling on her private member’s bill after the Liberal majority on the House Affairs committee deemed her bill -- Bill C-352 on the abandonment of vessels -- "non-votable."

The committee made the ruling because Bill C-352 deals with the same matters as a government bill that was introduced after Malcolmson’s. While the two bills deal with the same topic, they do not cover the exact same issues. Malcolmson argued the two pieces of legislation would be complementary.

The government bill, Bill C-64, the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act, was tabled by Transport Minister Marc Garneau in October.

Malcolmson's bill on the abandonment of vessels was introduced in April.

The majority of MPs voted against letting the bill continue moving through the House, so it’s now dead.

Malcolmson said that in the week since it was announced that the vote would happen, hundreds of people reached out to Liberal MPs to ask for them to support keeping the bill alive.

"Over the last five days, activists and supporters from across the country have sent to Liberal Members of Parliament 27,000 direct emails, they’ve phoned their offices, they’ve sent thousands of Twitter messages," said Malcolmson, who attributes the sinking of her bill to the Liberal majority.

However, because of the secret nature of the ballot, it cannot be known explicitly that it was Liberal MPs that voted her bill down.

When the government’s Bill C-64, gets to committee, the NDP will be pushing for amendments to the bill that would bring it in-line with the language in Malcolmson’s version.

It's the first time in Canada’s history that the secret ballot method was used to have MPs weigh in on a committee ruling on legislation.

Until now, secret balloting has only been used in the House to elect a Speaker.

"I’m proud that New Democrats pushed the limit," Malcolmson said.