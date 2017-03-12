Four NDP leadership candidates will face off for the first time as they meet this afternoon in Ottawa.

Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, Quebec MP Guy Caron and British Columbia MP Peter Julian have all joined the race since early February.

Each will try to lay out their vision as the party aims to rebuild following a crushing loss in 2015 where they topped the polls early in the race but ended up with third-party status.

The bilingual debate is intended in part to introduce the four contestants to the party's members, an NDP official said.

This is the first of seven debates to be held across the country. The next leader will be chosen in October through a series of voting rounds, with one candidate being eliminated every week until someone wins 50 per cent plus one vote.

