NDP leadership hopefuls square off in wide-ranging first debate
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 7:00AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 2:35PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Four candidates for leadership of the federal New Democratic Party are debating in Ottawa this afternoon.
Guy Caron, Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton and Peter Julian are facing off in a 90-minute event expected to cover a wide range of issues.
But the first priority for all is to introduce themselves and set the stage for the respective campaigns.
Each used their opening remarks to give some of their biographical detail and sketch out broad themes for their vision for the party.
The NDP soared to a historic victory in 2011 under the leadership of Jack Layton to capture Official Opposition status in the House of Commons, but lost dozens of seats to the Liberals in 2015 under leader Tom Mulcair.
NDP members will select someone to replace him in October.
Follow our liveblog of the debate.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Liberals nearing decision on how to spend $800M earmarked for innovation
- Ralph Goodale fires back at critics over border jumpers
- Gov't rep in Senate 'sickened' by Meredith report
- Female politicians from Africa find common ground with Canadian counterparts
- NDP leadership hopeful Caron fleshes out basic income plan